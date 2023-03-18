NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin opts to appeal penalties

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin has decided to appeal the penalties he was issued by NASCAR on Wednesday for intentional contact with Ross Chastain on the penultimate lap of the United Rentals Work United NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on March 12. Hamlin was fined $50,000 and docked 25 driver points.

“After much consideration I’ve decided that I will appeal the decision by NASCAR to penalize me,” Hamlin (@DennyHamlin) tweeted Friday. “What happened on Sunday was common hard racing that happens each and every weekend. There was also no manipulation of the race nor actions detrimental to the sport.”

In it’s penalty announcement, NASCAR cited the following portions of section 4.4 of its rule book pertaining to the NASCAR Member Code of Conduct: B. Attempting to manipulate the outcome of the race or championship and wrecking or spinning another vehicle, whether or not that vehicle is removed from competition as a result. D. Actions NASCAR finds to be detrimental to stock racing or NASCAR.

Hamlin admitted intent on his podcast Monday.

“It wasn’t a mistake. No, it wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ It’s been interesting because I hear people say this is for last year or this year. I got wrecked at the Clash. I don’t know that Ross sees it that way. I think he’s still curious about what I thought about the Clash. I don’t know why he wonders what I thought about the Clash.

“I said for awhile you’ve got to do something to get these guys’ attention, whatever. I’ve said it. I think that Ross doesn’t like it when I speak his name in the media and when I have this microphone. I told him I have a microphone, and I’m going to call it like I see it. Until you get a microphone, you can then say whatever you want about me. The fact is while I’m sitting here talking, I’m going to call things the way I see it.

“Sometimes I’m going to have to call myself out. I’m the (expletive) that lost as many spots as he did. At the time, I said, ‘I’m going to finish (expletive), anyway. I’m just going to make sure he finishes (expletive) right with me.’

“It’s difficult, because at times, people want me to react right away. I don’t want to involve any more cars. I told you guys privately, my friends, it’s difficult to be in a position where you get back at a person and not involve an innocent bystander. It’s really hard to do. Then, you’ve got other people pissed at you, because you’re doing something that affected their race when they had nothing to do with it. I never wanted to do that. Pocono, unfortunately, someone got caught up in that when Ross bounced back off the wall.

“Here, I saw that we were the only people up top, so I said, ‘I’m going to send him into the fence and door him.’ My dumb (expletive) got caught up in it, because when I got pinned, he was between me and the wall, so I got all screwed up, and I lost a bunch of positions for my team, which was stupid. At the time, I’m like, ‘I’m going to finish in the mid-teens, anyway, because my car is just plowing here. I’m about to get ate up by all these new tires.’ I just was like, ‘If I’m going to give this guy a hard time, it’s just going to be, then.’

“So he bounced off the wall. My ideal situation was I was just going to knock him in the fence a little bit and keep going.”

According to NASCAR Sr. Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer, Hamlin’s admission played into the penalties.

“They’re all individual, right? They’re unique to themselves,” Sawyer said. “When you look at this one this past weekend, we would have viewed that as a racing incident, but then it’s 24 hours later and you have a competitor that has gone on a podcast, which I will say, we’re delighted that Denny has a podcast. We think that’s great, interacts with the fans, but when you start admitting that you have intentionally done something that would compromise the results of the end of the race, then that rises to a level that we’re going to get involved. There’s no other way to look at that. We’re going to get involved in those situations. We’ve been consistent in the past with that, and we will be consistent going forward.”

When the penalties were announced Wednesday, Hamlin initially said he would not file an appeal.

