NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin wins at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin won the Wurth 400 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Sunday. It was his third win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, matching the tally of the other multi-race winner, William Byron, through the first 11 races of the year. Sunday’s win also was Hamlin’s second at Dover.

The win was the 54th of Hamlin’s career, tying him with Lee Petty for 12th on the all-time wins list.

“It’s just fantastic! I couldn’t hold Lee Petty’s helmet,” Hamlin said.

Kyle Larson finished second after closing on Hamlin in the final laps.

“It’s so easy as the leader to shut off the air to the guy behind you at a track like Dover, especially where it’s low on grip as the run progresses,” Larson said. “I knew I was going to have an uphill battle once I lost the lead on that restart. I felt like, if I had gotten the lead, I could have maintained my run like I did in the second stage and hold those guys off. It was a good day to get a lot of points and all that, but I would have loved to win, obviously.”

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

Hendrick Motorsports also had two cars inside the top-five with Larson’s teammate Chase Elliott in fifth.

Pole sitter Kyle Busch finished fourth.

Hamlin led a race-high 136 laps of the 400-lap race. He gave up the lead to pit during a final green-flag cycle of stops on lap 317. Larson returned to the race track ahead of Hamlin, and a lap-321 caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. interrupted the cycle.

After pit stops completed under yellow, Larson restarted as the leader and Hamlin in second. Hamlin retook the lead on the lap-329 restart, just before the yellow came right back out when Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. spun from contact from Zane Smith, and William Byron and Christopher Bell were collected.

“I think the key moment, really, was Kyle did a great job executing on that green-flag pit stop. Then, we were able to get the lead on the restart, which allowed us, with a caution, to control the restart,” Hamlin said. “That was the key moment for us. Man, certainly feels good winning here at Dover.”

Truex won the 120-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Byron on lap 115. The stage ended under caution because of a Brad Keselowski spin on lap 118.

Byron was second to Ryan Blaney off pit road during a lap-39 caution for Todd Gilliland. Byron, then, took the lead from Blaney on lap 79.

Blaney started the race on the front row alongside Busch and took the lead from Busch on lap 34.

Byron was second after stage one. Blaney was fourth and Busch seventh.

Larson won the 130-lap second stage at lap 250. Hendrick Motorsports was one-two in stage two and had three cars in the top-five. Larson’s HMS teammate Alex Bowman was second, and Elliott was fifth at the end of stage two.

Truex and Hamlin finished the stage in second and third, respectively.

Truex was the race leader ahead of a cycle of green-flag pit stops. He gave up the lead to pit on lap 183.

Larson got back on track ahead of Truex while Corey LaJoie stayed out, extending the cycle and leading laps. Larson, then, took the lead by passing LaJoie on the track on lap 219.

LaJoie, finally, made his green-flag stop on lap 223.

Hamlin was first off pit road after stage two to restart as the leader for the final stage of the race. When the race returned to green, he pulled away.

Noah Gragson finished the Wurth 400 in sixth. Blaney was seventh, Bowman eighth, Daniel Hemric ninth, and Ty Gibbs was 10th.