NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin wins rescheduled Clash

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin won the 2024 Busch Light Clash Saturday at the LA Memorial Coliseum after NASCAR condensed the event schedule because of a forecast that included possible life-threatening weather.

“Just a big momentum boost,” Hamlin said. “It doesn’t do much more than that. I clean off all the trophies every January 1 in the entryway of the house, and now, we get to add one pretty quick. Really happy about that.”

The original schedule called for heat races Saturday, followed by a last-chance qualifier and a 150-lap main event Sunday. The heats and LCQ race were scrapped in favor of a practice/qualifying session and main event Saturday. Hamlin dominated the day Saturday by leading practice, winning the pole, and leading 58 laps of the Clash that was extended to 151 laps by a lap-149 caution for a Ty Gibbs spin. The spin was a result of contact from Kyle Larson.

“It was just unfortunate,” Gibbs said. “I just have to get better at restarts. My team brought me a great Monster Energy Camry, as we saw. It was a good showing.”

Gibbs was the only driver other than Hamlin to post double digits in the laps-led column. Gibbs led a race-high 84 laps.

Kyle Busch finished the Clash in second-place. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney finished third after failing to qualify on speed but starting 23rd (last) by taking the one available provisional starting spot.

Hamlin lost the lead to fellow-front-row starter Joey Logano on the opening lap but regained the position on lap three. Gibbs took his first lead on lap 50.

Logano, then, got by Hamlin for second on lap 57. Logano took the lead from Gibbs on a lap-71 restart that followed a caution for a Todd Gilliland spin. A second caution for a John Hunter Nemechek spin led to a one-lap, green-flag dash to the lap-75 halfway break.

Logano was the leader at halfway following 47 laps-led by Hamlin in the first half.

Gibbs retook the lead from Logano between cautions for a Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. spin resulting from contact from 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick and an incident involving Corey LaJoie and Ross Chastain early in the second half of the race. The Chastain-LaJoie caution included contact between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Michael McDowell.

Hamlin took his final lead on lap 141, after a caution that resulted from McDowell hitting the wall after contact from Chastain.

“A lot of it was just what happened in front of me with the 54 (Gibbs) and the 22 (Logano),” Hamlin said. “You just never know what was going to happen, there, but I got a really good run off of turn two in my Sport Clips Camry and just got position and was able to hang on from there. It’s so chaotic – the restarts; everyone is just bumping and banging, but it feels great to win here in LA.”

Logano and Larson rounded out the top-five of the Clash finishing order.