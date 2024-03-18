NASCAR Cup: Denny Hamlin wins tire management contest at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin came out ahead in a race of tire management at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Sunday, winning the Food City 500. It was Hamlin’s first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season but his second-straight and fourth, overall, win at Bristol.

“That’s what I grew up here doing in the short tracks in the Mid Atlantic, South Boston, Martinsville,” Hamlin said. “Once it became a tire management race, I really liked our chances.”

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. finished second for a JGR one-two after losing the lead to Hamlin on lap 484 of the 500-lap race.

“Our Toyotas are really working well right now,” Truex said.

Brad Keselowski finished third, and Hendrick Motorsports drivers Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five. Only five cars finished on the lead lap.

“It was weird,” Larson said. “I accidentally finished fifth. I’ll take it. I hope I never have to run another race like that again.”

The JGR quartet of drivers — Hamlin, Truex, Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell — combined to dominate the race, running up front for 383 laps. Hamlin led a race-high 163 laps, and Gibbs led 136. Through much of the second half of the race, they occupied positions one through four in the running order.

Truex took the lead from Gibbs on lap 285, 15 laps before a caution for Josh Berry. Hamlin, then, took a turn up front by getting off pit road first.

Gibbs’ pass of Hamlin to take the lead on lap 323 broke a tack record for lead changes in a race at 42. By the checkered flag, Sunday’s race produced 54 lead changes, most for a Cup Series race on a short track.

Hamlin retook the lead on 365 to be up front at the ninth and final caution on lap 368 for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Austin Cindric.

Hamlin and Gibbs both led laps before tire wear led to a cycle of green-flag pit stops after lap 430. Gibbs got into the wall, and Bell had a tire go down before making stops.

Hamlin and Truex gave up the top-two positions to to pit on laps 447 (Hamlin) and 448 (Truex). They cycled back up to the top-two, with Hamlin as the leader, on lap 451.

Truex took one last lead, for one lap, on lap 483.

Despite issues before green-flag stops. Gibbs and Bell recovered to finish in the top-10 — Gibbs in ninth and Bell 10th.

Gibbs claimed his first-career Cup race stage win by winning stage one at lap 125. He took the lead from Ryan Blaney on lap 120.

The first stage ended under caution after Kyle Busch spun with a flat tire on lap 123. At the same time, previous race leader Hamlin also had a flat tire.

The Busch caution was the fourth caution of the race. The first two yellow flags waved in close succession. After pole sitter Blaney, Berry and Hamlin led early, the first caution came out for debris on lap 23.

Tyler Reddick stayed out to take the lead, and Berry was first off pit road after taking two tires. Reddick spun on the lap-31 restart, and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. took the lead.

Berry also led, again, before Hamlin, on four new tires, took the lead on lap 53. Chase Elliott and Blaney also led laps before a lap-71 caution for Zane Smith.

When Elliott led lap 62, he marked the 80,000 lap led by Hendrick Motorsports in a points-paying Cup Series race.

Hamlin was first off pit road during the Smith caution. He lost that lead, briefly, to Blaney, but retook the top spot on lap 89. As Hamlin led, Busch moved into second.

Busch fell off the pace when his tire problem arose on lap 116, and Blaney soon took the lead from Hamlin as Hamlin’s tire issue began.

Gibbs, then, completed a stage sweep with a stage-two win on lap 250 after taking the lead from Joey Logano on 249.

The race pace slowed in the second stage as a strategy to conserve tires. NASCAR also announced teams would receive an extra set of tires, a 10th set, to get to the end of the race.

Larson was first off pit road after stage one for the lead early in stage two. Gibbs, Hamlin and Truex also led laps before the yellow flag waved on lap 175 for an incident involving Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Smith and Daniel Hemric.

Gibbs was the leader at the time of the cautiob, but Chris Buescher took the top spot on pit road with a two-tire stop. Meanwhile, Gibbs was hit with an equipment-interference penalty. He took scuffed tires from Saturday’s qualifying session when he returned to pit road.

Bell took the lead on lap 200. He lost the lead to teammate, Truex, on lap 224.

Another Busch spin on lap 228 resulted in another caution, the sixth of the race, and most drivers returned to the pits. And as Gibbs did before them, several teams put on scuffed tires. Blaney was nabbed speeding on pit road.

Corey LaJoie stayed out but lost the lead to Bell on the lap-240 restart. Logano took the lead four laps later.

Other top-10 finishers in the Food City 500 were John Hunter Nemechek in sixth, Buescher in seventh and Elliott eighth.