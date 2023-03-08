NASCAR Cup: downforce lowered for road courses and some short tracks

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR is implementing a new rules package for use in NASCAR Cup Series races that may be, at least in part, contested in wet conditions. That now includes most short-track races on the schedule in addition to road-course races.

The new package reduces the downforce of the Next Gen car and was inspired by the Garage 56 project — a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear to field an entry in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

The package includes a two-inch rear spoiler (replacing the usual four-inch spoiler), the removal of three diffuser strakes and engine-panel strakes and the shortening of the diffuser’s outer fencing. The package is expected to reduce downforce to levels unseen in the Cup Series since the 1990s. It will make its debut March 12 at Phoenix Raceway.

“That basically adds up to about a 30 percent downforce reduction,” Dr. Eric Jacuzzi said, according to NASCAR.com. “We’re now in a downforce level we haven’t been at since pre-2000s for sure — like mid ’90s.”

After several years of having the option of racing in wet track conditions on road courses, NASCAR is expanding the possibility of racing on wet tracks to most tracks one mile or shorter, including Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway, Phoenix Raceway and Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Cars also will be required to carry wet-weather equipment like windshield wipers, mud flaps and brake lights at those short tracks and road courses.

Racing in wet conditions still won’t be attempted at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway or Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

