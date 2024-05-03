NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones cleared but sits out Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Erik Jones has been medically cleared to contest the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, but he’ll sit out the race as NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Corey Heim continues as driver of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota in a substitute role. Jones will return to the driver’s seat of the No. 43 for the May 12 race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

Jones suffered a compression fracture in a lower vertebra in a crash at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 21.

“Erik Jones has been cleared to race by doctors and approved to return by NASCAR, but out of an abundance of caution, the team has opted for Jones to rest for another event,” a statement from Legacy Motor Club read. “Corey Heim will drive the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota Camry XSE at Kansas Speedway this weekend.

“Jones will attend the race at Kansas Speedway to support crew chief Dave Elenz and the No. 43 team and plans to return to the driver’s seat next weekend at Darlington Raceway — a track where he has two NASCAR Cup Series victories.”

Jones has been granted a medical waiver by NASCAR to remain eligible to contend for a playoff berth. After not earning driver points for two races, he’ll likely have to win a race to make the playoffs.

Heim drove the No. 43 to a 25th-place finish in his NASCAR Cup Series debut on April 28th at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. The Truck Series also races at Kansas on Saturday, so the upcoming race weekend will present a doubleheader weekend for Heim.

Heim is second in the Truck Series driver standings with a win in the first seven races of the season. He also is racing part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024.

