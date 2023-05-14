NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones ill at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two-time Darlington (S.C.) Raceway winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, Erik Jones, entered the Darlington race weekend with a stomach bug. The Cup Series will run the Goodyear 400 at Darlington at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.

Jones managed to pilot his No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in Cup Series practice and qualifying Saturday. He qualified 28th after posting the second-fastest lap in practice.

Jones also was supposed to be a part of the live TV broadcast of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race on FOX, but he cancelled that plan.

“Last night I was fighting a stomach bug most of the night and got two fluid bags this morning,” Jones (@Erik_Jones) tweeted Saturday. “I pushed through practice and qualifying but thought it would be in my best interest to get some good rest this afternoon to be 100% for tomorrow.

“That means, unfortunately, I won’t be able to join the @NASCARONFOX team to call today’s Xfinity Series race. Thank you race fans and FOX for your understanding and support!”

Jones is the most recent Cup Series winner at Darlington as the 2022 Southern 500 winner last September. He also won the 2019 Southern 500.

