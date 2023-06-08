NASCAR Cup: Erik Jones loses points, crew chief after Gateway

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR has penalized the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team of Erik Jones in the NASCAR Cup Series for a modification of the greenhouse area of the car raced in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway near St. Louis. The rules infraction was discovered in a teardown inspection at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center in the days following the race and was announced by NASCAR on Wednesday, citing violation of sections 14.1.C&D, which pertains to Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules, and 14.1.2.B, which pertains to Engineering Change Logs.

Crew chief Dave Elenz was fined $75,000 and suspended for two races. Jones and the team were docked 60 driver and owner points and five playoff points.

Legacy Motor Club Vice President of Race Operations Joey Cohen will be interim crew chief for the next two races, but the team has not decided whether or not it will appeal the penalties.

“We have been diligently working with NASCAR regarding the penalty and are working internally to determine the course of action in response,” Cohen said. “We will announce that decision within the time frame determined by the NASCAR rule book.”

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report also included penalties to two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams after the Toyota 200 race, also at Gateway, on Saturday.

Charles Denike, crew chief on the No. 19 McAnally-Hillgemann Racing team of Christian Eckes was fined $2,500 for a missing lug nut after the race.

The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team was penalized for violating sections 10.5.1A and 14.2.3.3.1 B&C of the NASCAR rule book — a safety violation relating to the truck’s window net. Crew chief Andrew Abbott was fined $5,000, and the team and driver Chris Hacker were docked 25 owner and driver points.

Nos. 12 and 20 teams of Young’s Motorsports were issued similar penalties for window net violations following a race at Kansas Speedway.

