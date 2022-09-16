NASCAR Cup: Ford plans for new Mustang

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s Next Gen car is less than a year old in terms of NASCAR Cup Series competition, but Ford already is planning a redesign of the Mustang it fields in NASCAR’s top series.

Ford unveiled its 2024 Mustang Wednesday at the Detroit Auto Show, and the car is expected to make its showroom debut during the summer of 2023. The Cup Series car based on that Mustang is expected in 2024.

“So 2024 is the target to actually update to this new seventh-generation Mustang,” Ford Performance Director Mark Rushbrook said, as quoted by Racer.com. “We’re going to keep building them and selling them around the world and racing them around the world, too. (The Mustang Cup Cup Series car will) be based on the new seventh-generation Mustang.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).