NASCAR Cup: Front Row pairs Travis Peterson with Michael McDowell

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Michael McDowell, driver of the #34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford, drives during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Travis Peterson has moved from Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing to be Michael McDowell’s crew chief on the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

The No. 38 FRM team of driver Todd Gilliland also will have a new crew chief next season as Seth Barbour, the former crew chief on the team, moves to the position of FRM Technical Director. Barbour’s replacement hasn’t been named, yet.

“The past two seasons Front Row Motorsports has seen success and we’re taking the next steps forward,” Front Row Motorsports General Manager Jerry Freeze said. “We know that Travis is a person that can immediately come in, take the baton, and continue to move the No. 34 team to the front. We also made several changes internally to help with car preparation and engineering for all our race cars and trucks. Our final piece is finding a new leader for the No. 38 team. We’re confident that, with these changes, that we’ll be even better next season.”

Peterson replaces Blake Harris as McDowell’s crew crew chief. With Harris atop the No. 34 pit box, McDowell posted two top-fives and 12 top-10s last season on the way to a 23rd-place finish in the points standings.

Peterson was at RFK the last five seasons, primarily as a race engineer. He was a fill-in crew chief for Chris Buescher for four races last season as regular crew chief Scott Graves served a suspension.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).