NASCAR Cup: Gibbs, Wallace, Gragson advance to All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ty Gibbs and Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. advanced from the NASCAR All-Star Open to the All-Star Race on Sunday evening at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway by finishing first and second in the Open. Noah Gragson advanced by winning the fan vote conducted on NASCAR.com.

“We did a tire test for Goodyear a couple of months ago at North Wilkesboro,” Gibbs said after posting the fastest lap in a combined All-Star/Open practice session Friday. “We’ll see what happens, but I know Chris Gayle (crew chief) and the boys have brought me a good car.”

Gragson finished fifth in the Open.

Gibbs started on the pole and led the entire 100-lap Open.

Wallace ran second to Gibbs most of the Open after taking the position early in the race. Wallace lost second to Alex Bowman just pat the halfway point of the race, after mandatory four-tire pit stops during a lap-50 competition caution.

Teams had tire options of a regular tire or a softer-compound tire. While everyone started the race on regular tires, most — including Gibbs, Wallace and Bowman — went to the softer tires for the second half of the race.

After a lap-59 caution when Austin Cindric was turned into the wall in a three-wide battle with Gragson and Carson Hocevar, Wallace and Bowman battled for the second position. Wallace took the position on lap 74, and Bowman lost additional spots in the running order.

Bowman finished sixth.

