NASCAR Cup: Goodyear hits milestone at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

William Byron’s win of the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday night also was the 2,000th NASCAR Cup Series win for tire manufacturer Goodyear. As a result, Byron’s prizes for the win included a trophy featuring a rhodium-plated Goodyear tire.

Goodyear debuted in NASCAR’s top series in the mid-1959s, and the first winner on the tires was Jim Reed at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in 1959.

“It’s amazing if you think about how much race tires have evolved over the decades,” Goodyear Director of Racing Greg Stucker said. “Back in the 1950s, we were literally running street tires on stock cars. Through all the years and all the testing and development, we have worked with NASCAR and the best teams and drivers in the world to get where we are today.”

Like the 2,000th Cup Series win, the 1,000th win for the Akron, Ohio-based tire company came courtesy of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon achieved that milestone on 1995.

Goodyear has been the exclusive tire manufacturer in the Cup Series since 1995, following “tire wars” with Hoosier in 1988 and 1989 and, again, in 1995. Other competition for NASCAR business over the years included Firestone and McCreary Tire & Rubber Company, which never won a Cup race, through the late-1970s.

