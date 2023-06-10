NASCAR Cup: Hamlin snaps Larson’s Sonoma pole streak

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 10, 2023 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Denny Hamlin recorded a 77.719-second/92.178 mph lap in the second and final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. It’s Hamlin’s 38th-career pole and his second, so far, of 2023.

Hamlin’s pole-winning lap knocked Tyler Reddick, one of Hamlin’s 23XI Racing drivers, from atop the scoring pylon. Reddick qualified second for a Toyota sweep of the front row.

“It’s definitely good,” Hamlin said. “A lot of credit goes to those guys at 23XI Racing and my team for working together on my road course skills. Just studying who I deem one of the best (Reddick) helps me get better.”

Hamlin snapped a string of five-straight (four earned through qualifying sessions) Cup Series poles by Kyle Larson. Larson had been the only pole sitter in the Cup Series at Sonoma since 2017. But after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series pole and posting the fastest lap in Cup Series practice earlier in the day Saturday, Larson failed to advance to round two of Cup qualifying. He qualified 16th after being knocked out of an advancing spot late during group A qualifying in round one.

Michael McDowell qualified third. He was fastest among the group A drivers in round one with a 77.768-second/92.120 mph lap late in his group in the opening round. It was the only lap of record posted by the group under 78 seconds and over 92 mph.

“I’m bummed. We had a really fast Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang, but those two extra runs, there, that we didn’t need on tires hurt us,” McDowell said. “Obviously, pushing hard and anything you push hard you make a few mistakes here and there. Unfortunately, both first runs of each session just had a little bit of front lock up, so that’s unfortunate. I think we had the car to beat today, so that’s what stinks about qualifying third. I feel good about our race trim. The cars I out-qualified, there, I felt like we were way better in race trim. The only one I felt that was better than us was maybe the 5 (Larson), so we’ve got a good car for tomorrow, and we’ll get after it. It’s good to be disappointed with third. I haven’t had a career-pole here in the Cup Series, so I was hoping today would be it. I gave it all I had and just a little bit too much and over-stepped it.”

Hamlin’s 77.826-second/92.051 mph lap was fastest among group B drivers in round one. It was the only lap over 92 mph among group B drivers in the opening round.

Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell qualified fourth and A.J. Allmendinger fifth.

All four JGR drivers qualified in the top-10 with Ty Gibbs in sixth and Martin Truex Jr. in eighth. Other top-10 qualifiers included Chris Buescher in seventh, defending Sonoma race winner in ninth, and Chase Elliott in 10th.