NASCAR Cup: Harvick, Busch lead West Coast honorees

By AMANDA VINCENT

The 2023 class of inductees into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame include three NASCAR greats — Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Matt Crafton. Brent Kaeding and Lyn St. James also are part of the class to be inducted June 8 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway as part of the NASCAR weekend there. The NASCAR Cup Series will race at Sonoma on June 11.

“Highlighting the Class of 2023 is the election of Lyn St. James, who joins 2003 inductee Margo Burke and 2021’s Motorsports Lady of the Century Linda Vaughan in West Coast Motorsports Hall of Fame. We recognize the significant achievements of these and other women on the growth of the motorsports industry,” West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame Chairman and CEO Ken Clapp said. “We also are pleased to salute three NASCAR national champions, as well as arguably one of best sprint car competitors of his era.”

Harvick, a native of Bakersfield, Calif., and Las Vegas native Busch both joined the Cup Series full-time in 2001, Busch with Roush Racing and Harvick with Richard Childress Racing.Harvick was called up from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to drive the newly-renumbered No. 29 upon the death of Dale Earnhardt on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. He won in his third-career start at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He was the 2001 Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year while also winning the season’s Busch Series championship.

Harvick made the move to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014 and won a Cup Series title his first year there as driver of the No. 14. He’ll make his 800th Cup Series start Sunday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He has 60 Cup Series wins in his first 799 series starts.

Harvick will retire from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2023 season.

Busch retired from full-time competition during the 2023 season after suffering a concussion in a qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Throughout his Cup career, Busch drove for teams including Roush, Team Penske, Phoenix Raceway, Front Row Motorsports and Chip Ganassi Racing before landing at 23XI Racing where he ended his career. He still works as a driver advisor/coach, of sorts, at 23XI.

Busch won the 2004 Cup Series championship, the first after NASCAR’s Winston era and a second-straight title for team owner Jack Roush.

When Busch retired last season, he ended an era in the Cup Series, as he was the last driver in the series who competed against Earnhardt. Busch contested seven races in a partial 2000 Cup schedule and was in the 2001 Daytona 500.

Busch was a 34-time winner in 776 Cup Series races.

Crafton, a Tulare, Calif., native, is a veteran of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, mostly with ThorSport Racing. He has been full-time in the Truck Series since 2001, making 528 starts.

Crafton has 15 race wins and is a three-time Truck Series champion, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. He also won the Truck Series title in 2019.

