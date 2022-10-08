NASCAR Cup: Harvick, Stewart-Haas appeal penalties

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 16: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Light #BUSCHRACETEAM Ford, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 4 Stewart-Hass Racing team of Kevin Harvick is appealing the penalties it was assessed after the Sept. 2 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Harvick and his team were docked 100 driver and owner points and crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended for four races and fined $100,000 for modifying a single-source part, or part NASCAR requires teams to get from a supplier chosen by NASCAR.

NASCAR cited sections 14.1 and 14.5 of its rule book that state, “Except in cases explicitly permitted in the NASCAR rules, installation of additional parts and/or modifications of existing parts to affect the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle will not be permitted,” in its announcement of the penslties.

The No. 4 car passed post-race inspection at Talladega, but it was one of two cars (the No. 19 of Martin Truex Jr. was the other) taken to NASCAR’s Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C. The alleged ruled infraction was discovered in a teardown inspection there.

Even though the team is appealing the penalties, Childers is beginning his suspension with Sunday’s race at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. If the appeal is lost and Childers is required to serve his complete suspension, he’ll be able to return for the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway next month.

In the meantime, team engineer Stephen Doran will serve as Harvick’s crew chief.

