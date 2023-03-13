NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports hood louvers confiscated

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers from all four Hendrick Motorsports teams — the No. 5 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, No. 9 of Josh Berry, No. 24 of William Byron and No. 48 of Alex Bowman — and the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet of Justin Haley at Phoenix Raceway on Friday after NASCAR Cup Series practice for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500.

Larson was fastest in the practice session and Bowman was third.

According to NASCAR on NBC writer Dustin Long, NASCAR saw an issue with the louvers before practice, discussed the issue during practice before confiscation after the session.

The louvers were taken to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in North Carolina for further evaluation. If the louvers were modified, penalties will be announced later this week. The louvers are single-source supplied parts and, therefore, teams are not allowed to modify them, according to the NASCAR rule book. No penalties were issued during the Phoenix race weekend.

Byron started on the front row and won the Phoenix race for his second-consecutive Cup Series win. Larson won the pole Saturday and dominated Sunday’s race, leading 201 laps of the 317-lap race.

