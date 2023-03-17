NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports announces interim crew chiefs

By AMANDA VINCENT

All four Hendrick Motorsports teams — the No. 5 of Kyle Larson, No. 9 of Josh Berry, No. 24 of William Byron and the No. 48 of Alex Bowman — will have substitute crew chiefs for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motorsports. The regular crew chiefs were suspended for four races and each of the teams were fined $100,000 for alleged modifications of hood louvers.

Kevin Meendering will be Larson’s crew chief in place of Cliff Daniels. Tom Gray will substitute for Alan Gustafson as Berry’s crew chief. Brian Campe will be Byron’s interim crew chief, in place of Rudy Fugle. Greg Ives will sub for Blake Harris as Bowman’s crew chief.

Meendering has 25 races of experience as a Cup Series crew chief, including four last season as a fill-in crew chief for Larson.

Ives was a full-time crew chief between 2015 and 2022 before stepping back from the position at the end of last season. He was Bowman’s regular crew chief for five full seasons and, together, they won seven races. In all, Ives has 10 wins as a Cup Series crew chief.

Campe was crew chief for 22 races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2009.

HMS is appealing the penalties and, therefore, had the option to delay the crew chief suspensions until its appeal is heard. Even so, the decision was made to proceed with the suspensions.

The No. 31 Kaulig Racing team of Justin Haley also was issued the same penalties for the same rules infraction and is appealing. Kaulig made the choice to defer crew chief Trent Owens’ suspension until it makes its appeal.

Both HMS and Kaulig are claiming the hood louvers weren’t modified; instead, the inconsistencies were the fault of the part supplier.

“We are disappointed with today’s decision by NASCAR to issue penalties and have elected to appeal based on a variety of facts that include: louvers provided to teams through NASCAR’s mandated single-source supplier do not match the design submitted by the manufacturer and approved by NASCAR, documented inconsistent and unclear communication by the sanctioning body specifically related to louvers, recent comparable penalties issued by NASCAR have been related to issues discovered during a post-race inspection,” a statement from Hendrick Motorsports read. “For the March 19 NASCAR Cup Series event at Atlanta Motor Speedway, our organization has made the strategic decision not to request deferral of personnel suspensions. Team rosters for this weekend will be updated as soon as substitute crew chiefs are determined.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).