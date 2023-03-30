NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports gets points back

By AMANDA VINCENT

The three-member National Motorsports Appeals Panel on Wednesday rescinded points penalties issued to Hendrick Motorsports teams in the NASCAR Cup Series for hood louvers that were modified ahead of the Phoenix Raceway race weekend. Hood louvers are a single-source supplied part and NASCAR rules prohibit modification of them.

NASCAR confiscated the hood louvers from all four HMS cars — the No. 5 of driver Kyle Larson, the No. 9 with Josh Berry as substitute driver for the injured Chase Elliott, the No. 24 of William Byron and the No. 48 of Alex Bowman — and the No. 31 Kaulig Racing entry of Justin Haley after practice March 10. The louvers on all five cars for qualifying and the race at Phoenix conformed to NASCAR rules.

Days later, all five teams were docked 100 points and 10 playoff points, fined $100,000 and involved crew chiefs were suspended for four races.

The Appeals Panel upheld the fines and suspensions.

“We are pleased that the National Motorsports Appeals Panel agreed that Hendrick Motorsports violated the rule book. However, we are disappointed that the entirety of the penalty was not upheld,” a statement from NASCAR on Wednesday read. “A points penalty is a strong deterrent that is necessary to govern the garage following rule book violations, and we believe that it was an important part of the penalty in this case and moving forward. We will continue to inspect and officiate the NASCAR garage at the highest level of scrutiny to ensure a fair and level playing field for our fans and the entire garage.”

While the fines and crew chief suspensions were upheld by the Appeals Panel, a statement released by Hendrick Motorsports expressed relief that the points penalties were overturned.

“We are grateful to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel for their time and attention,” the statement from team owner Rick Hendrick read. “Today’s outcome reflects the facts, and we’re pleased the panel did the right thing by overturning the points penalty. It validated our concerns regarding unclear communication and other issues we raised. We look forward to focusing on the rest of our season, beginning with this weekend’s race at Richmond (Raceway in Virginia).”

Kaulig Racing also has filed an appeal of the penalties. Its appeal is scheduled to be heard by the Panel on April 5.

When the penalties originally were announced, Kaulig Racing blamed the inconsistencies of parts received by the single-source supplier, and Hendrick Motorsports claimed the part had to be modified to fit properly.

