NASCAR Cup: Hendrick Motorsports hit again

Two Hendrick Motorsports teams — the No. 24 of driver William Byron and the No. 48 of Alex Bowman were penalized after both cars underwent a teardown inspection at NASCAR’s Research and Development Center following the April 2 NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The teams and drivers were docked 60 owner and driver points and five playoff points. Also, crew chiefs Brian Campe (24) and Greg Ives (48) each were fined $75,000 and suspended two races, effective April 13 for an issue with the car’s greenhouse.

Campe and Ives are substitute crew chiefs, filling in for Rudy Fugle (24) and Blake Harris (48), who are serving four-race suspension for an issue with the hood louvers on the cars ahead of the Phoenix Raceway last month.

Another Hendrick driver, Kyle Larson, won the Richmond race. Byron wound up 24th after leading a race-high 117 laps.

All four HMS cars, also including the No. 5 of Larson and No. 9 of Josh Berry, were penalized after the Phoenix race weekend for altering the hood louvers, single-source supplier parts that, according to the NASCAR rule book, are not to be altered. All four crew chiefs were suspended four races and fined $100,000 apiece and the teams and drivers were docked 100 owner and driver points and 10 playoff points. After an appeal to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel, those points penalties were rescinded, but the fines and suspensions stood.

The hood louvers were confiscated by NASCAR officials after practice at Phoenix but before qualifying and the race.

Hendrick Motorsports has until Tuesday to decide whether or not the latest penalties for the Nos. 24 and 48 teams will be appealed.

“We are reviewing the penalties issued today by NASCAR and will determine next steps following Sunday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” a statement from HMS on Thursday read.

The Richmond penalties relate to modifications made to the greenhouse to allow for a windshield wiper motor. The modifications made to the greenhouses of Byron and Bowman’s cars were not according to a diagram in the rule book. NASCAR cited sections 14.1D (Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules), 14.1.2.B (Engineering Change Log) and 14.5.6.B (Greenhouse) of its rulebook in its penalty announcement.

NASCAR’s latest weekly penalty report also listed points deductions for three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams after an April 1 race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The No. 2 Rev Racing team of Nick Sanchez and the No. 4 and 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports teams of Chase Purdy and Jack Wood were docked 10 owner and driver points for an issue with the engine oil reservoir tank.

NASCAR cited violations of sections 14.3.3.3.2.C (Engine Oil Reservoir Tank Encasement), 14.9.3.2 C and G (Engine Oil Reservoir Tank) and 14.19.A (Assembled Vehicle Overall Rules) of the rule book.

KBM owner Kyle Busch has said he will not appeal the penalties.

Also, Jeff Shoaf and Ronnell Wilson have been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR competition for violation of the sanctioning body’s substance abuse policy.

