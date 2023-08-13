NASCAR Cup: Indy restart zone moved

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR moved its restart zone for its Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course weekend that will culminate in Sunday’s running of the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard by the NASCAR Cup Series. The NASCAR Xfinity Series utilized the new restart zone Saturday in the running of its Pennzoil 150 on the circuit.

The restart zone at the Indy road course has been moved to between turns 13 and 14. Cars won’t have to wait until they cross the start/finish line to change lanes. Instead, they’ll be allowed to change lanes after exiting the restart zone.

The change was made with the aim of spreading out the race field by the time turn one is reached. The same change was made for the Chicago street-course race for the same reason.

“We have one data point by relocating the restart zone and we go back to Chicago. I thought our drivers and athletes did a great job there,” NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton Sawyer said recently on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Obviously, we dealt with weather there, as well, so we were single-file restarts, and the start of the race was single file there due to the fact that we had wet conditions. The goal would be clean up carnage in turn one, so by backing it up, giving the guys the opportunity to get going, maybe the first two or three rows, they’ve earned the opportunity to have a little bit of an advantage that we want to give them that.

“We will start the weekend, as we do every weekend, with double-file restarts, and if things happen that we feel like we need to call an audible and go to single file, we have the ability to do that. But our race fans, for overtime, have come to really enjoy double-file restarts. We don’t want to take that away unless there’s a real need to do that, so the goal is to hopefully eliminate some of the carnage in turn one.”

