NASCAR Cup: investigation into Larson, Preece Talladega crash continues

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR continues to study Ryan Preece and Kyle Larson’s crashed cars from the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 23. After that race Larson’s No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet and Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford were taken to NASCAR’s Research & Development Center in North Carolina for investigation.

“You see things that could have easily gotten me in the car, whether it be the bars that had completely broke off and could have shanked me,” Larson said during the following race weekend at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. “Or what if I had a second impact? I’m not knocking NASCAR at all on that. They’ve worked really hard with this car to make it safer. I’ve been very thankful they took both my car and Preece’s car afterward to dive in deeper into it and see how they can make it safer yet.”

During a crash in the Talladega race, the front of Ryan Preece’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Chevrolet made hard contact with the right side of Larson’s car. Damage to Larson’s car included the bending, twisting and breaking of support beams of the roll cage. The visor of Preece’s helmet was knocked up.

Both drivers walked away from the wreck uninjured.

“It’s pretty clear that changes have to be made,” Joey Logano said. “I don’t know how you fix it.”

Kyle Busch likened the wreck and resulting damage to Larson’s car to a brick going through butter with Preece’s car being the brick and Larson’s car the butter.

In addition yo studying damage to the race car’s NASCAR’s investigation into the crash includes computer-aided recreations of the crash and review of in-car videos.

Also, NASCAR asserts that its Next Gen car is constructed so that the left side, or driver’s side, is several times stronger than its right side.

NASCAR debuted its Next Gen car for competition last season. That year, two Cup Series drivers, Kurt Busch and Larson’s HMS teammate Alex Bowman, missed multiple races because of concussions.

“There’s no other form of racing, in my opinion, that takes safety more seriously than them,” Larson said of NASCAR. “But that doesn’t mean the sport is safe.”