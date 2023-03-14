NASCAR Cup: Jenson Button plans debut at COTA

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former Formula One driver Jenson Button plans to make his NASCAR debut in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26. The COTA race is part of a three-race deal for Button with Rick Ware Racing.

“Obviously, racing a Cup car is very different than what I’m used to,” Button said. “It’s a lot heavier with a lot less power and, basically, no downforce. It’s got a sequential gearbox where you need to blip the throttle, so there’s lots of stuff to learn in a very short space of time. But I just get excited about that new challenge, and when I throw myself into something, I am 100 percent in. I’m not just doing it for fun in some one-off. I want to be competitive, and I know that to be competitive, it’s going to take a bit of time. That’s why doing these three races works very well this season.”

Button also will drive the No. 15 RWR Ford in the inaugural NASCAR street-course race in Chicago on July 2 and on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course Aug. 13.

Button, the 2009 F1 champion, also is part of a driver lineup that also includes seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson for a 24 Jours of Le Mans entry similar to NASCAR’s Next Gen car and fielded through a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear.

Button competed in F1 between 2000 and 2017, contesting 306 races and winning 15 times and notching 50 podium finishes.

“The reason I was able to stay in Formula One for so long was because I always felt I was learning,” Button said. “There was always something new in terms of technologies, or I could still improve my driving or engineering skills within Formula One. When I got to my 17th year in F1, I felt like I lost that hunger a little bit because it wasn’t new anymore. There wasn’t something new to learn. Stepping away from F1 gave me the opportunity to try different series that excited me. I raced Super GT in Japan. I raced at Le Mans. I raced off-road because it was another skill to learn. You put yourself in a slightly vulnerable position because it’s not your complete skill set, and there’s still more to learn to be as good as the best. I love that challenge of driving new things. It’s slightly out of my comfort zone, and I found that out with off-road trucks.”

