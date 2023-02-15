NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson adds Chicago street race to 2023 docket

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson recently revealed that he wound contest the NASCAR Cup Series street race in Chicago on July 2 from behind the wheel of the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet he co-owns with Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher.

The race in Chicago will be the first Cup Series race on a temporary street course.

Johnson, who became part owner of the Petty GMS team that was renamed Legacy Motor Club during the offseason, plans to contest a partial Cup Series schedule as a driver this season. He’ll attempt to qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500, scheduled for Feb. 19. The rest of his NASCAR driving schedule hasn’t been announced.

“I feel like the last two months have gone fast and slow at the same time,” Johnson said. “We have been doing so much at Legacy Motor Club, from the rebrand, to testing, to sponsor launches to onboarding personnel. I never thought I would be so fortunate to be in this position – as a team owner and being back in NASCAR in this capacity, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Johnson, who won 83 races and seven Cup Series championships, including five-straight between 2006 and 2010, all with Hendrick Motorsports, retired from full-time competition as a Cup Series driver at the end of the 2020 season. His racing focus the last two years was on the NTT IndyCar Series.

In Johnson’s two-year absence from NASCAR, the Cup Series moved to the Next Gen car last season. Johnson had the opportunity to test the car at Phoenix Raceway under NASCAR’s Select Driver Orientation Testing rules. He described the Next Gen car as “dramatically different” from the Cup Series car he raced.

“You cannot drive these cars as sideways as the generation of cars that I drove due to the (tire) sidewall and also just the aero properties of the car,” Johnson said.

In addition to Johnson’s part-time No. 84 ride, Legacy Motor Club will field two full-time Cup Series entries in 2023 — the No. 42 driven by Noah Gragson and the No. 43 of Erik Jones.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).