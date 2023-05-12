NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson caps off 75 Greatest Drivers list

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR completed its list of its 75 All-Time Greatest Drivers on Thursday with the addition of Jimmie Johnson. The week began with 71 drivers on the list and four remaining open slots. The other drivers announced to the list this week were Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Matt Kenseth.

The list of 75 Greatest Drivers was compiled to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary this season. It began with the list of 50 Greatest Drivers compiled in 1998 to celebrate NASCAR’s 50th anniversary.

Johnson is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. No driver has more Cup Series titles and only two have as many — Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Johnson holds sole possession of the record for most consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010. His other two Cup championships came in 2013 and 2016.

Johnson, who drove the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet throughout his career as a full-time driver in the Cup Series between 2002 and 2020, also notched 83 race wins, tying him with Cale Yarborough for sixth on the all-time wins list.

After a two-year stint in IndyCar, Johnson has returned to NASCAR this year as an owner and part-time driver with Legacy Motor Club.

When Kenseth was the 74th driver announced to the list Wednesday with one spot remaining and Johnson on the list, he had fun with the fact he was on the list and Johnson wasn’t.

“As honored as I am to make this exclusive list, I am equally disappointed that my good friend @JimmieJohnson was excluded. He had a solid career and I really feel like he belongs here. #74,” Kenseth (@mattkenseth) tweeted.

Kenseth was Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year in 2000 and followed that up with the series title in 2003, the first Cup title for car owner Jack Roush.

Kenseth drove for Roush Fenway Racing and, then, Joe Gibbs Racing before retiring from full-time competition at the end of 2017. He made two returns, first in 2018 to run a partial schedule with Roush and in 2020 as substitute for the suspended Kyle Larson in the No. 42 at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Kenseth won 39 times in 697 Cup Series races.Harvick is in his last full-time season as a Cup Series driver, as he plans to retire at the end of 2023. He has been behind the wheel of the No. 4 at Stewart-Haas Racing since 2014 after leaving Richard Childress Racing.

Harvick won the Cup Series championship in his first year at SHR. He also has 60 wins in his 802 Cup starts, so far.

Harvick was moved to Cup in 2001, upon the death of Dale Earnhardt in that year’s season-opening Daytona 500. With the iconic No. 3 RCR Chevrolet renumbered No. 29 and white instead of black, Harvick ran full-time in both the Cup and Busch (now-Xfinity) series. He won twice in his Cup rookie season, including in his third series start at Atlanta Motor Speedway and claimed top rookie honors in 2001. Simultaneously, he also won the Busch Series title.

Harvick won a second Busch title in 2006.

Logano is one of only two multi-time Cup Series champions among current full-time drivers in the series, Kyle Busch being the other. Logano is the reigning title holder with the 2022 championship. His first title came in 2018.

Logano has 32 Cup wins, 30 with Team Penske, his racing home since 2013. He won twice with Joe Gibbs Racing before departing that organization for Penske. Logano has been a full-time Cup driver since 2009, making 519 starts in NASCAR’s top series.

Logano also has 30 Xfinity Series wins in 176 races in that series part-time between 2008 and 2019.

