NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus lead 2024 Hall of Fame nominees

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR announced on Wednesday its latest list of NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees from which three individuals will be selected for 2024 induction. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and his crew chief for most of his career, seven-time championship crew chief Chad Knaus, are the two new additions to the 10-person Modern Era ballot, and Donnie Allison is new to the five person Pioneer Era ballot.

Two individuals will be selected from the Modern Era ballot for induction and one from the Pioneer Era ballot. the 61-person NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel will meet Aug. 2 to select the 2024 class of inductees. A 62nd ballot will be cast based on resulted from an online fan vote (nascar.com/halloffame).

Johnson and Knaus’ seven NASCAR Cup Series championships tie the record for most by a driver and is second for a crew chief, trailing only Dale Inman’s eight. Johnson and Knaus‘ tally also include a record five-consecutive titles between 2006 and 2010.

Other Modern Era ballot nominees include 18-time Cup Series race winner Neil Bonnett, two-time Cup Series championship crew chief Tim Brewer, 21-time Cup Series race winner Jeff Burton, 28-time Cup Series race winner and 2007 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Carl Edwards, 18-time Cup Series race winner Harry Gant, 1970 Cup Series championship crew chief Harry Hyde, five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion Larry Phillips and 23-time Cup Series race winner Ricky Rudd.

Other Pioneer Era ballot nominees include two-time Xfinity Series champion Sam Ard, seven-time Cup Series race winner A.J. Foyt, car builder with over 250 Cup Series race wins and three championships Banjo Matthews and two-time Cup championship car owner Ralph Moody.

The Hall of Fame Voting Panel also will select the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. The winner of the word will be selected from a list of nominees that include Janet Guthrie, the first woman to compete in a Cup Series superspeedway race; Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman who was instrumental in establishing racing at Bowman Gray Stadium; NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy; Pocono Raceway founder Dr. Joseph Mattioli; and Les Richter, who helped grow NASCAR on the West Coast.

