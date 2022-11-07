NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson joins Petty GMS

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 04: Team owner, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (L) speaks to the media announcing former NASCAR driver, Jimmie Johnson (C) has invested in an ownership stake in the Petty GMS Motorsports during a press conference at Phoenix Raceway on November 04, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series championship driver Jimmie Johnson will return to the Cup Series in 2023 as co-owner of Petty GMS Motorsports and part-time driver.

“It’s great to be back in NASCAR,” Johnson said. “When the IndyCar season ended, I started on this journey of what was next. Maury (Gallagher, Petty GMS co-owner) and I connected, this opportunity came to light, and it’s the perfect fit for me. Team ownership makes so much sense at this stage of my career and after spending time with Maury and his family, talking with Mike (Beam), Dave (Elenz, crew chief of the No. 43) and Joey (Cohen, Director of Competition and Engineering), I realized this was something I wanted to be involved with from both the business perspective and on the competition side. If I’m going to commit to something like this, I want to make a difference and have something tangible to show for it when it’s all said and done. So this opportunity with Petty GMS is all of that and much more.”

Details including a schedule for Johnson, a car number and crew chief have not been determined, other than he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 season-opening Daytona 500.

Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition after the 2020 season. In the two years since, he has competed in the NTT IndyCar Series, part-time in 2021 and full-time in 2022. He recently announced his retirement from full-time competition in that series.

Johnson raced full-time in NASCAR’s top series between 2002 through 2020, driving the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet the entire time. In 686 races, Johnson won 83 times. He won a record five-consecutive Cup titles between 2006 and 2010. His total of seven Cup Series championships (also winning titles in 2013 and 2016) ties a record also shared by NASCAR Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty.

Petty GMS was formed ahead of the 2022 season when longtime NASCAR Truck Series team owner Maury Gallgher purchased the assets of Richard Petty Motorsports. The team fields two full-time Cup Series entries — the No. 43 Chevrolet driven by Erik Jones and the No. 42 that was driven by Ty Dillon in 2022. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 42 next season.

“What an exciting time for Petty GMS,” Petty said. “This year we’ve accomplished so much together with Maury, and now adding Jimmie will only continue to help us grow. To have Jimmie – another seven-time champion – as a part of the team, and his abilities both on track and off will be special for Petty GMS. I’m looking forward to having him as a part of our team and seeing what we can build together.”

