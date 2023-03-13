NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson likely to run COTA race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is expected to contest the Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26. He’ll drive the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet he co-owns with Maury Gallagher and fellow-seven-time champion Richard Petty.

Neither Johnson nor Legacy has announced Johnson’s entry in the race at COTA, but a roster has been submitted for the event by the No. 84 team, a team fielded part-time by Legacy Motor Club, specifically, for Johnson.

Johnson retired from full-time Cup Series competition after the 2020 season. After a two-year stint in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2021 and 2022, he announced a return to NASCAR through joining the ownership group of the Cup team formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports and a part-time driving schedule in 2023.

Johnson hasn’t raced at COTA. NASCAR didn’t begin racing there until 2021.

Johnson contested the series-opening Daytona 500 in February. He was credited with a 31st-place finish after a crash. The only other race he officially has announced plans to contest is the inaugural Chicago street-course race on July 2.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).