NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson makes COTA, Coke 600 plans

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club announced on Tuesday more of Johnson’s 2023 Cup Series schedule as driver of the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet. Johnson will drive the car next at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26.

Johnson also plans to contest the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, and the previously announced insurance Chicago street-course race July 2.

“The Coke 600 is one of those premiere races on the schedule,” Johnson said. “For fans, it’s truly one of the greatest days in motorsports with Monaco, IndyCar’s Indianapolis 500 and, then, NASCAR’s longest race that starts in the afternoon and ends at night. Last year I lived out another ‘bucket list’ item and was able to race in the Indy 500. I’m looking forward to driving this NextGen car at Charlotte and putting on a great show for Club Wyndham (sponsor).”

Johnson has made one start this season in the season-opening Daytona 500 in February. He was credited with a 31st-place finish after a crash.

Johnson retired from full-time competition in the Cup Series at the end of the 2020 season. After two years in the NTT IndyCar Series, he announced prior to the start of the 2023 Cup season he joined the ownership group of the team formerly known as Petty GMS Motorsports (now Legacy Motor Club) and plans to drive part-time.

The upcoming race at COTA will be Johnson’s first at that track. He’s an eight-time winner at Charlotte, though, with four wins in the Coca-Cola 600.

“COTA has been on my racing ‘bucket list’ for a very long time,” Johnson said. “But my timing was off by a year or so. I was hoping it was going to be on the IndyCar schedule, and it wasn’t and, then, they added it to the NASCAR schedule after I left. I’m excited to finally be able to check this one off the list and thankful to Club Wyndham for making it happen. From everything I’ve heard, NASCAR drivers have had a lot of fun racing at COTA, so to say I’m looking forward to it is an understatement.”

Additional races Johnson will contest will be announced later.

