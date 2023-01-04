NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson number ideas thrown around

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 04: Team owner, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty (L) speaks to the media announcing former NASCAR driver, Jimmie Johnson (C) has invested in an ownership stake in the Petty GMS Motorsports during a press conference at Phoenix Raceway on November 04, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

When seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson returns to NASCAR as a team-co owner and part-time driver for the 2023 season-opening Daytona 500 next month, its unknown what his car number will be. What is know is that number won’t be his iconic No. 48, as that number still is in use by Hendrick Motorsports on the Chevrolet now driven by Alex Bowman. But Petty GMS Motorsports President Mike Beam has an idea.

Johnson is the newest co-owner and part-time driver at Petty GMS. According to Beam, a good number option for Johnson in his part-time Cup Series driving effort this season is No. 49. The team also is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, who, like Johnson, is a seven-time Cup Series champion. Beam’s idea is basic math, as in 7×7=49.

“Once we made the announcement with Jimmie, people started connecting the dots,” Beam said, as quoted in a Forbes article. “Seven times seven is 49. Holy crap, I would have never thought of that. We have two seven-time champions, and if you multiply seven times seven, you get 49. That would be a perfect number for our team with Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson.”

Petty and Johnson are two of only three drivers with a series-leading seven championships. The other is the late Dale Earnhardt.

Johnson’s championships include a Cup Series-record five-straight between 2006 and 2010. His other two titles came in 2013 and 2016.

Beam’s idea is just that, though — an idea. Johnson has mentioned another possible idea — No. 84. That idea is based on a digit reversal of his iconic No. 48.

“Maybe it will be 84. We’ll just switch around the four and the eight,” Johnson said.

The No. 84 would have additional significance. While it’s one off his Cup Series wins tally of 83, the No. 84 does mirror his NASCAR national-level wins tally when his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series win is added.

Johnson fielded a No. 48 entry fielded by Hendrick Motorsports throughout his Cup Series career that began with a part-time schedule in 2001 before he went full-time in 2002. He also drove a No. 48 for Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar.

Johnson retired from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2020 season. He competed in IndyCar the last two seasons, part-time in 2021 and full-time last season. Before announcing his return to NASCAR, he announced a departure from full-time IndyCar competition.

Beyond the Daytona 500, the remainder of Johnson’s 2023 NASCAR schedule hasn’t been released. In the races he contests, he will have teammates in full-time Petty GMS drivers Erik Jones and Noah Gragson.

