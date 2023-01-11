NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson to drive No. 84 for Legacy Motor Club

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson will drive the No. 84 Chevrolet in a partial NASCAR Cup Series schedule for Legacy Motor Club in 2023. Legacy Motor Club is the new name for Petty GMS Motorsports, reflecting team ownership by NASCAR legends Johnson and Richard Petty, along with Maury Gallagher. The No. 84 is a digit reversal from the No. 48 Johnson drove throughout his Cup Series career at Hendrick Motorsports.

“After brainstorming about the new name of our team, Maury and I recognized the opportunity to do something special and different,” Johnson said. “We felt it was important to have a name that honored the past and acknowledged the future. The term ‘Motor Club’ is a nod to car clubs of the past. Legacy M.C. will be an inclusive club for the automobile racing enthusiast. I am excited to be a part of a story so rich in heritage and look forward to creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the race car.”

Johnson retired from full-time Cup Series competition at the end of the 2020 season. After a stint in IndyCar in 2021 and 2022, Johnson announced he was joining the Petty GMS ownership group and plans to return to the Cup Series part-time in 2023. Those plans include the series-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 19. His other races will be announced later.

Johnson ran three Cup races in 2001 before contesting the series full-time between 2002 and 2020. He has seven Cup Series title, a record shared with fellow-Legacy owner Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt. Johnson’s championships include another record — five-straight between 2006 and 2010. Johnson has 83 Cup Series race wins, putting him in the sixth position on the all-time wins list.

“I’m looking forward to a new era in the No. 84 Chevrolet with Legacy M.C. and getting a shot to drive the new Next Gen car this season,” Johnson said.

Noah Gragson and Erik Jones will drive the No. 42 and No. 43 full-time for Legacy this season. The 2023 season will be Gragson’s first with the team. Jones drove the No. 43 in 2022, the first season for Petty GMS after its creation from the former Richard Petty Motorsports team.

“Just over a year ago, I had the opportunity to acquire Richard Petty Motorsports in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Gallagher said. “We made great strides throughout the 2022 season — winning the Southern 500 with Erik at Darlington and bringing Noah into the team for 2023. With the addition of Jimmie in an ownership role, we knew change was inevitable with his experience and knowledge. Our goal is to win races, win championships and to represent our partners by performing at the highest level. The new image of Legacy M.C. is something that will allow us to stand out and foster a team environment that breeds success.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).

Shop for Jimmie Johnson gear at Fanatics.

Get tickets for 2023 NASCAR races through Ticket Squeeze.