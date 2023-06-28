NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson withdraws after apparent in-law murder-suicide

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series street race in Chicago after an alleged murder-suicide in his wife Chandra’s family.

“We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family,” a statement from NASCAR read. “The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson and Janway families.”

According to police in Muskogee, Okla., Jack Janway, 69; Terry Janway, 68; and Dalton Janway, 11, were found dead with gunshot wounds Monday at the Janway residence after a disturbance call. Jack and Terry Janway were the parents of Chandra Janway, and Dalton Janway was Jack and Terry Janway’s grandson.

Police believe Terry Janway was the shooter.

Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, retired from full-time competition as a NASCAR driver at the end of the 2020 season. After two years in the NTT IndyCar Series, Johnson returned to NASCAR ahead of 2023 as part owner of Legacy Motor Club, formerly Petty GMS, and part-time driver of the No. 84 Legacy Chevrolet.

“Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series even in Chicago,” a statement from the race team read. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

So far this season, Johnson has contested three races with a best finish of 31st in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily.