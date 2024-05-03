NASCAR Cup: Jimmie Johnson’s schedule continues at Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Jimmie Johnson’s partial 2024 schedule as a NASCAR Cup Series driver continues Sunday with the running of the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway. He’ll continue as driver of the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota he co-owns.

The AdventHealth 400 will be Johnson’s fourth race of the season. He contested the season-opening Daytona 500 and races at Texas Motor Speedway and last weekend at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. So far this season, he has two finishes of 28th and one 29th-place finish.

“I’m happy with the progress we have made in the last two races, and the goal is the same — to finish the race and to improve across the board,” crew chief Jason Burdett said. “We made some strides in Texas and understanding what we need to come to the race track with setup-wise and build on key learnings.”

Johnson, a seven-time Cup Series champion, has 83 wins in 692 races, including three wins at Kansas, all with Hendrick Motorsports. His most recent Kansas win came in 2015.

“Kansas is a really fun race track,” Johnson said. “Having a car with versatility that can run from the white line to the wall is important. You need the team to be hitting on all cylinders, but for a driver, it’s a really fun race track — one of the best mile-and-a-halves on the circuit. And I am excited to be able to race it twice this season. Toyota has been really strong there the last few years, and it’s an honor for me to be racing the AdventHealth Toyota in the AdventHealth 400.

In all, Johnson has planned a nine-race schedule for this year. Other races on his docket include the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 26, the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis (Ind.) Motor Speedway on July 21, the second race of the season at Kansas Motor Speedway on Sept. 29, Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 20 and the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 10.

Follow @AutoRacingDaily on X.