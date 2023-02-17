NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano, Aric Almirola claim Duel wins

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won Bluegreen Vacations Duel races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Thursday night to claim second-row starting positions for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

“It feels great, but it’s just part one of the job,” Almirola said. “We want to get that win on Sunday, but it still feels really good to go to victory lane. It’s a great way to start Speedweeks. Everybody on this race team has done a great job building a really fast race car. Drew Blickensderfer (crew chief) and all these guys do a great job. I felt like, last year, we had a lot of miscues and didn’t execute all the time the way we needed to, and I was so thankful when I had the opportunity to come back, because I felt like we had a lot of unfinished business, so here we go.”

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson claimed the front-row starting positions, Bowman the pole, during a traditional qualifying session Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, Zane Smith and Jimmie Johnson advanced from the first Duel to the Daytona 500. Smith advanced by finishing eighth in the first race. Johnson finished 14th Thursday but already had locked into the Daytona 500 with his qualifying lap Wednesday.

Chandler Smith failed to make the Daytona 500. He finished 18th in the first race Thursday after a pit-road speeding penalty.

Conor Daly advanced from the second Duel to make the Daytona 500, despite struggle. He finished 17th Thursday after starting with a severe vibration.

“It was like driving across a supercross track,” Daly told his team during a lap-six caution.

Daly’s problems began Wednesday when he failed to make a qualifying attempt after an electrical short burned a hole in his oil line.

Daly’s fortune came from misfortune for fellow-open, or unchartered, drivers Austin Hill and Travis Pastrana. Both Hill and Pastrana fell out of the second Duel after being collected in a lap-41 crash when race leader Kyle Busch was turned into the wall by Daniel Suarez in a drafting move gone wrong.

As a result of the crash, Hill didn’t make the Daytona 500. Pastrana was able to fall back on his Wednesday qualifying race to make 500.

“Learned a lot, actually, and we have a great car,” Pastrana said. “Hopefully, we can get it repaired and not have to go to a backup. It didn’t take much of an impact, just couldn’t get it slowed down quite in time. Everything was kind of happening in front of me, and I couldn’t make it through that. It was intense those first couple laps, running two-by-two. You don’t realize on TV what you can’t see in these vehicles. You’re following the car in front of you, but you don’t know where you are on the race track. Those two Sunoco signs are your turning points. I did learn where my car works best in the draft. Honestly, the whole race was intense. It was fun, and it was exciting and even had a good time sliding across the grass. Hope to never do that again, at least this weekend.”

Logano’s Duel win came after dominating the second half of the first 60-lap race. He took the checkered flag 0.18 seconds ahead of Christopher Bell.

“It’s fast. We figured out that it’s fast,” Logano said of his car. “There’s always work to do. It’s never perfect, but not a bad race car. We’ll have something for the 500, obviously.”

The first Duel ran caution-free with Ryan Blaney leading 30 laps before Fords and Toyotas pitted on lap 31. The Chevrolet brigade pitted on lap 23.

Logano was up front after the cycle of pit stops competed and stayed there the rest of the way.

Busch was the most dominant driver in the second Duel before his crash, leading 28 laps. He took the lead soon after the first caution that came out for debris in the form of Justin Haley’s right-side window on lap six.

With two cautions, the second Duel was void of green-flag pit stops. Almirola and Kyle Larson led laps before the first yellow flag, and both were up front after pit stops during the second yellow.

Almirola was able to remain up front in the final 10 laps, trading the lead, first, with Austin Cindric and, then, with Todd Gilliland.

Cindric finished second in the second Duel.

The top-10 finishers in each Duel collected points. Also, the first Duel finishing order determined the odd starting positions for the Daytona 500 and the second Duel the even starting spots. Below, are the finishing orders for both Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, followed by the Daytona 500 starting grid: