NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano claims pole at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano posted a 29.024-second/186.053 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Logano’s pole-winning lap was the only 186+ mph lap of the session.

“The car was wicked good,” Logano said. “It really just handled well and, obviously, has really good speed, which is what you hope for when you get here. You hope you make the right changes and adjustments from the fall when we were here last. Obviously, we were pretty good then, but you have to keep evolving and trying things. It gets a little nerve-wracking when you try to make these changes that you are married to for the most part when practice starts. I think Paul (Wolfe, crew chief) made some great changes there. Some good decisions. Gave me a really fast Pennzoil Mustang today that has good speed in it. Hopefully, that transfers to the race tomorrow. I think it will. We have some fine-tuning to do in race trim, which we will talk about tonight and try to make some adjustments tomorrow morning.”

William Byron qualified second to start next to Logano on the front row for Sunday’s race. Logano’s Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney and Ty Gibbs claimed row-two starting positions.

Logano also was fastest among group A drivers in round one of qualifying with a 29.234-second/184.716 mph lap. Other drivers advancing from group A to the second round of qualifying included Byron, Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Blaney.

Christopher Bell led group B in round one. His 29.179-second/185.065 mph lap was the fastest, overall, in the opening round of qualifying. But Bell was slowest in round two and qualified 10th.

Drivers advancing from group B to the final round also included Austin Cindric, Brad Keselowski, Gibbs and Ross Chastain.

In round two, Busch rounded out the top-five. Qualifying sixth through ninth were Larson, Keselowski, Chastain and Cindric.

Three of the 36 drivers on the entry list failed to make qualifying attempts and will, as a result, start in the back Sunday. Tyler Reddick missed qualifying because of an engine change and B.J. McLeod because of a transaxle issue. Harrison Burton’s team was bust preparing a backup car after Burton wrecked in practice.