NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano claims second title with Phoenix win

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 06: NASCAR President Steve Phelps presents the Bill France NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy to Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, in victory lane after winning the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano claimed his fourth win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship, the season-finale, at Phoenix Raceway. It was his biggest win of the season, though, as it garnered him his second Cup Series title.

“It’s special. Three would be better. Let’s go get another one,” Logano said.

With his latest title, Logano joins Kyle Busch as the only active fill-time Cup Series driver with multiple titles. The 2022 race season also marks the first year team owner Roger Penske won both the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series in the same season.

Ryan Blaney finished second for a Team Penske one-two.

“I wish we could have won one,” Blaney said. “We had a great car to do it, and it just didn’t happen. I’m proud of the effort. We had a winning car, and it just didn’t happen.”

Championship contender Ross Chastain finished third.

“Starting better and racing up there with those guys all day (would have helped),” Chastain said. “We got our car really good, there, at the end. Hats off to Phil Surgen (crew chief) and everybody at Trackhouse. It’s incredible to build from 2011, to have my family push me away from the farm to chase this dream. For my mom, my dad and my brother to come out and keep pushing me, keep supporting me and keep being there for me. But today was all about winning the big trophy, and we came up just a little bit short.”

Chase Briscoe and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top-five to join Logano and Blaney in giving Ford four finishes within the top-five.

Title contender Christopher Bell also finished in the top-10, finishing 10th after a slow stop during the fifth and final caution of the race on lap 268 for an Alex Bowman wreck.

“I feel good about where we are at, for sure,” Bell said. “I’m hopeful that my group stays the exact same, from mechanics, engineers and, obviously, Adam Stevens on top of the pit box, because I feel like we have a good thing going. We feel like we are right there on the brink of being there every week and being a title contender, year-in and year-out. Just really thankful to be here and very, very incredibly saddened by the news today (of the death of Coy Gibbs), and I’m thinking of the Gibbs family.”

The remaining championship contender, Chase Elliott, wound up 28th, laps down, after wrecking on a lap-200 restart after contact with Chastain.

“I’m not sure what happened,” Elliott said. “I haven’t seen it. Unfortunately, it ruined our day. Congratulations to Joey and their team. They did a really good job all weekend. He’s a very deserving champion so that’s a positive, at least. If you’re going to lose to one, lose to a deserving one.

“I’m proud of my team for the effort they put in this weekend. I felt like we had gotten our car a lot better throughout the race. For that, I think we should be very proud. It’s very nice to make the (final) round. It’s a very difficult thing to do. Obviously, I’m not content with that, but certainly, it’s not to come out here with a shot. Hopefully, we can come back stronger next year and give ourselves another chance and make it go our way next time.”

Logano led a race-high 187 laps, mostly in the first half of the 312-lap race. He took his race-winning lead from Briscoe on lap 283.

“It went great. Everything went perfect today,” Logano said.

After Logano dominated the first half of the race, Blaney dominated the second and led a total of 109 laps. Briscoe took the lead from Blaney on pit road during the final caution.

Logano won the 60-lap opening stage after starting on the pole and leading the entire stage. Blaney also maintained his position throughout the stage, starting alongside Logano on the front row and running second to him the entire stage.

Elliott also was in the top-10 at the end of stage one — in sixth after starting the race fifth.

Logano’s dominance continued into the 125-lap stage two, but Blaney took the stage win on lap 185 after taking the lead from his teammate on lap 159. Logano finished the stage in second.

Bell was the only other championship contender in the top-10 at the end of the second stage in sixth. Several drivers went into fuel-conservation mode late in the stage. Chastain fell outside the top-10 to 11th.

Elliott played a safer strategy, pitting on lap 153. With new tires, he unlapped himself and drove back up to 12th by the end of the stage.

Logano also briefly lost the lead when Erik Jones got off pit road first with a two-tire stop during a caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Landon Cassill, the first caution for an on-track incident, on lap 185.

Logano retook the lead on the lap-91 restart.

After stage two, Logano lost additional positions in the pits. He restarted fifth while Blaney restarted up front.

Other top-10 finishers Sunday included William Byron in sixth, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin in seventh and eighth and Kyle Larson in ninth.