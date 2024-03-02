NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano continues front-row streak with Vegas pole

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Pennzoil car will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to green Sunday for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Joey Logano claimed the pole with a 29.291-second/184.357 mph lap in the second of two rounds of qualifying Saturday. It’s Logano’s second pole and third front-row starting spot in the first three races of the 2024 season. It’s also Logano’s third Cup pole at LVMS.

“So, this front row every start so far this year, so I’m proud of this race team,” Logano said. “Proud of everyone’s effort. Obviously, when you bring a new Mustang to the race track, you’re always a little bit uncertain of what it’s going to be and a lot to learn.”

Logano’s latest pole also keeps a streak alive for Ford. The manufacturer has claimed the pole for all three races, so far, this season.

Kyle Larson qualified second to start alongside Logano on the front row. Just as Team Penske and Hendrick Motorsports claimed the front-row positions, they also took row two of the starting grid with Logano’s Penske teammate Austin Cindric qualifying third and Larson’s HMS teammate William Byron fourth.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. rounded out the top-five in qualifying. He was the only driver from group A in round one to, ultimately, qualify in the top-five in the final round.

Byron led group B in round one with a 29.195-second/184.963 mph lap. Chris Buescher led group a with a 29.335-second/184.080 mph lap in the opening round. He wound up qualifying ninth.

Buescher’s round-one lap was the only one in group A that clocked in over 184 mph. Four drivers in group B surpassed the 184 mph lap in the first round.

Other drivers advancing from round one and qualifying in the top-10 included Chase Briscoe in sixth and Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Martin Truex Jr., Ty Gibbs and Christopher Bell in seventh, eighth and 10th, respectively.

Ryan Preece failed to make a qualifying attempt after wrecking in practice and going to a backup car. J.J. Yeley and Justin Haley also didn’t get on track during qualifying. All three drivers made the race, though, with only 37 cars on the entry list.