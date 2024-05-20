NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano dominates All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano dominated the 200-lap NASCAR-All Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Sunday night on his way to his second win in the exhibition event. He was credited with leading all but one lap and ran the entire race on NASCAR’s softer “option” tire. His laps-led tally of 199 set a new record for most laps led in the race.

“A lot of fun when you’ve got a car this fast,” Logano said. “The Shell/Pennzoil Mustang, it’s just so great to get in victory lane. All of our sponsors and everyone who stuck with us to get a win, it feels nice. It’s been a while. I wish it was for points, but a million bucks is still a lot of money, and I feel great about that.”

VIDEO: Logano’s post-race press conference

Denny Hamlin finished second, and Chris Buescher was third.

“I needed more of an advantage to pass, for sure,” Hamlin said. “I would run to him, and then, you couldn’t pass. I would lose a little bit of air, there, and I would try to give my car a break and, then, run to him again. Just have to be so much faster to get around. Hats off to the track, NASCAR and Goodyear for giving it a try. Hopefully, we learned something here for future short tracks. I hate it for our whole Mavis Tire team, but at least we had an exciting fight in the end – something to talk about.”

Kyle Larson finished fourth after dropping to the back to start the race, because of a driver change. Retired driver Kevin Harvick qualified Larson’s car on Friday while Larson was in Indianapolis Motor Speedway in preparation to run his first Indianapolis 500 in a week.

Logano’s Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney finished fifth in the All-Star Race.

Logano started on the pole and was still the leader when the yellow flag waved for a competition caution on lap 100.

Cars were required to start the race on soft tires that were faster but wore quicker than the regular tires. Logano was one of five drivers who remained on the softer tire for the first 100 laps.

Most of the 20-car race field pitted for regular tires during a lap-two caution for Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

After Stenhouse made contact with Kyle Busch on lap one, Bush retaliated on lap two, sending Stenhouse into the wall. Stenhouse, then, drove to pit road, parked in Busch’s pit box and climbed from his car.

“We had a really good start,” Stenhouse said. “He (Busch) left the door wide open. I went through the middle, and I almost had him cleared. The No. 34 (Michael McDowell) kind of ran up the track, and we all just kind of touched there —. nothing major. And then Kyle tried to wreck me in (turns) three and four and finally did wreck me, there, in one and two. Our No. 47 Kroger Healthy / Icy Hot Chevy was really fast. I felt really good. We were good in practice. We had already passed two or three cars, there, so bummed we couldn’t see it through to the end.”

A fight broke out between Stenhouse and Busch in the garage area after the race.

Buescher also ran on soft tires throughout the first half of the race. He challenged Logano for the lead for awhile before the halfway point of the race.

Logano also was the leader at the second competition caution on lap 150. At the time of that caution, teammate Blaney in second.During the halfway competition caution, Logano took his second and last set of soft tires.

“Well, we did the first 100, so why wouldn’t it last the second 100? That was our thought, so it was definitely an aggressive strategy, but it worked out good,” Logano said.

Most of the remainder of competitors also took on soft tires, except Ty Gibbs, who advanced to the All-Star Race by winning the All-Star Open earlier in the evening, and Tyler Reddick.

Gibbs brought out a caution on lap 118 when he spun as a result of contact from Busch.

Hamlin got ahead of Logano on lap 113, but Logano retook the position before the lap completed. The only lap Logano wasn’t credited with leading was lap 104. Brad Keselowski was given credit for leading that lap during the first competition caution.

During the lap-150 caution, Logano, out of the softer tires, stayed out. Several other drivers also stayed out, while others pitted for the soft scuffed tires with which they started the race.

Other top-10 finishers Sunday night included Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., who advanced to the All-Star Race by finishing second in the Open. Ross Chastain finished seventh, Chase Elliott eighth, Michael McDowell ninth, and Busch was 10th.