NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano finally wins at Nashville

By Holly Cain, NASCAR Wire Service

It took a record five overtime restarts to settle Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, but two-time series champion Joey Logano finally emerged as the race winner, securing his first win of the season and a bid into the 2024 playoffs in dramatic fashion.

With race leaders falling out of contention with each late race restart – 31 extra laps and 15 total cautions on the day – Logano and his Team Penske team gambled that his No. 22 Ford Mustang had enough fuel for a final push to the checkered flag. Ultimately, Logano’s Mustang turned 110 laps with that final tank of fuel.

The reward was the trip to victory lane Sunday – the first for Ford at the 1.333-mile Nashville track – and a coveted ticket to the playoffs for Logano and team.

Logano finished 0.068-seconds ahead of Spire Motorsports rookie Zane Smith – the best-career showing for the former NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion. Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing was third, followed by Stewart-Haas Racing’s Ryan Preece and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher.

The 34-year-old Logano said he wasn’t sure how much fuel was left or if he would definitely make it to the checkered.

“I know into (turn) three, my fuel light came on and it stumbled across the line, so that was definitely all of it,” Logano said. “We’ve got to give a lot of credit to Roush Yates, not only building horsepower but building fuel milage; that’s what won today.

“So proud of this team. It’s been a stressful few weeks trying to get in the playoffs, so being able to win here is huge for our season. Felt great to get that. It feels good for our team.

“So much pressure. Trying to make the playoffs is not easy these days in these Next Gen cars and everyone is so evenly matched. I made a lot of mistakes, even some tonight, and it’s nice to be able to overcome. This is a much-needed win, for sure.’’

Crew chief Paul Wolfe confirmed Logano’s Mustang ultimately ran out of gas.

“We just got to the point, we’ve gotten this far, let’s just stick with it,’’ Wolfe said of the team staying out instead of pitting for fuel. “Fortunately, it was enough, but he did run out on the last lap.’’

Even before all the extra laps, the race’s scheduled ending featured an amazing duel between pole-winner Denny Hamlin, racing for what would have been a series-best fourth victory, and 2023 Nashville winner Ross Chastain, racing for his first win of the season. For 30 laps, they raced in front of the field with Hamlin cutting into Chastain’s lead before finally overtaking him with seven laps remaining in the originally scheduled 300-lap race.

But just as Hamlin and Chastain were seemingly settling the trophy, Logano’s teammate Austin Cindric spun out with four laps remaining, forcing the first overtime.

Hamlin and Chastain restarted next to one another on the first overtime, but Chastain was hit from behind by Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson, whose Chevrolet’s splitter hit the apron and unintentionally moved into Chastain’s car. The accident eliminated Chastain, and Hamlin had to hold off the field in two subsequent overtimes before having to pit himself for fuel – a decision the team struggled to make, but ultimately, were forced to do.

That left Logano and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe on the front row for the fourth overtime restart. Smith had moved into second place around Briscoe when the final caution came out for SHR’s Josh Berry.

Only one (Reddick) of the top-11 cars lined up for the fifth overtime restart had won a race this season, but a highly motivated Logano got a stellar jump on the field at the drop of the flag and was able to keep the challengers behind with other incidents happening as the checkered flag flew.

“The winning side of me is pissed with the second-place, especially after hearing the 22 (Logano) was going to run out for the past 10 laps, I don’t know how many restarts,’’ Smith said.

“But, no, I wouldn’t have done anything different. I felt like I chose the right lane, and it’s crazy how much different these cars drive with cleaner air. Just proud of our strategy, there.’’

Logano’s Team Penske teammate and reigning series champ Blaney finished sixth, followed by 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, Larson, Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric and SHR’s Noah Gragson.

There were nine race leaders and 20 lead changes on the day.

For much of the early day, last week’s winner Christopher Bell looked like he was positioned to earn the first back-to-back victories of his career. But pit strategy put Bell’s No. 20 JGR Toyota the farthest back in the field. He spun out alone in turn two, racing in 15th-place on the restart with 74 laps remaining.

Bell swept the opening two stage wins to lead the series with nine stage victories on the season and was out front a race-best 131 of the first 229 laps – more than twice as many laps as any other driver in the field at that point.

“Just put myself in a bad spot, lost my cool, got back in traffic with all those yellow flags and put myself in a really bad spot going into (turn) one,’’ Bell said.

Larson’s eighth-place showing was good enough to keep the NASCAR Cup Series championship lead by 20 points over his Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who was among those who had an incident on the race’s final lap. Hamlin is 43 points back with eight races remaining to decide the regular season champion.