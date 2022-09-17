DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 03: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, prepares for qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Saturday night’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway will mark the 500th-career NASCAR Cup Series start for Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford.

“Some days, it feels like it’s been a long 500 starts and others it feels ulikely that it goes by really quickly and kind of think it’s like probably having kids,” Logano said. “Sometimes, the days are long, you f re rhub ex hff tv butter future for a medical years are short, and it’s probably similar in this sport. It goes by in a blink of an eye at times, and you kind of go back and it’s easy to kind of reminisce in the past a little bit and think about your first start in Loudon or that first pole here in Bristol and those type things and fast forward 14 years or so, and here I am, making my 500th start. I remember watching (Martin) Truex and (Matt) Kenseth and those guys start their 500th start and thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s a lot of starts. I don’t know if I’ll ever get that far into it.’ Now, it feels like it really didn’t take that long. It’s a great accomplishment to say that you’ve had that many starts and it’s special, but it’s still always about the wins to me. I want to win a lot, but to be able to accomplish 500 starts at 32 years old is pretty cool.”

Logano is a 29-time winner in his first 499 Cup Series races, dating back to 2008. He became a full-time driver in NASCAR’s top-series in 2009, first as driver of the No. 20 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing. The driver, then known as “Sliced Bread,” as in the best thing since, claimed his first-career Cup Series win in his first full season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Logano won twice at JGR through 2012 before moving to Team Penske in 2013 upon the recommendation of then-Penske driver and 2012 champion Brad Keselowski.

Logano has flourished since joining the Penske organization, winning 27 more races and a Cup Series title of his own in 2018.

Logano has two wins in 2022, heading into the Bristol race, the elimination race of the first round of the playoffs. He is fourth in the yu, 40 points ahead of Kyle Busch in 13th, the first of four elimination spots.

