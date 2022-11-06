NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole for finale at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 03: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, greets young fans during the NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day at Phoenix Raceway on November 03, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Cup Series championship contender Joey Logano won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, the final race of the 2022 season, at Phoenix Raceway after a 26.788-second/134.389 mph lap in the second and final round of qualifying.

“It keeps the pressure on them,” Logano said. “That’s the goal. When you get here, it’s keep the pressure on the competition. This team does amazing under the pressure, and that’s why we thrive in playoffs and championship four-type moments. I love it. It makes me better, and I think it makes my whole race team better, as well. I’ve been saying and we’ve been preparing and had a lot of time to go over a lot of things here and went over a lot last night and this morning with Paul (Wolfe, crew chief) and the team and seems like we made some good adjustments, at least for qualifying; it showed up, and hopefully, that continues into the race. It’s a good place to start, better place to finish. The first pit stall will be helpful. We’ve got a good pit crew, but I think, also, when you can add that with the best pit stall, the camera line is right there in front of it and not too far ahead of it, so that’s a big advantage.”

Team Penske swept the starting-grid front row with Ryan Blaney qualifying session. Fords will start in the top-three positions Sunday after Chase Briscoe qualified third Saturday.

Briscoe was fastest among group B drivers in the opening round of qualifying with a 26.617-second/135.252 mph lap. Ty Gibbs’ 26.746-second/134.600 mph round-one lap led group A drivers in the round. Gibbs wound up qualifying 10th.

Logano was one of two of the four championship-contending drivers to advance to round two and qualify in the top-10. Chase Elliott qualified fifth. Kyle Larson, whose No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports team is in the running for the owner’s title, qualified fourth.

Two title contenders failed to advance to the second round of qualifying and wound up outside the top-10. Christopher Bell, winner of two of the last four races, qualified 17th. Ross Chastain wound up outside the top-20 in qualifying in 25th.

Other drivers qualifying in the top-10 included Harrison Burton in sixth, Kevin Harvick in seventh, William Byron eighth and Cole Custer in ninth.