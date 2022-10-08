NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano on pole for Roval

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 03: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, prepares for qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 03, 2022 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With an 80.755-second/103.424 mph lap in the second and final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying on the Charlotte (N.C.) Speedway Roval on Saturday, Joey Logano claimed the pole for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, the final race in the playoff round of 12.

“We’ve got a great Shell/Pennzoil Mustang here,” Logano said. “There’s nothing like getting the pole. It feels so good. These road courses are always tough to do that, because you’ve got so many corners to screw up. I got most of them right, all but this one right in front of the grandstands that everyone probably got to see, but the rest of them were decent. A great car, and it’s nice to be starting towards the front.”

Logano will share the front row of the race starting grid with William Byron.

Logano and Byron both advanced to round two of qualifying from group A in the opening round. Tyler Reddick, a driver already eliminated from the playoffs, was fastest among group A drivers in round one with an 81.069-second/103.023 mph lap. Reddick was the only driver who surpassed the 103 mph mark in the first group in round one.

Reddick qualified fourth in the final round. He’ll share row two of Sunday’s starting grid with third-place qualifier Daniel Suarez. Suarez’s 80.829-second/103.329 mph lap in round one not only led group B, but was the only lap across both groups in the opening round under 81 seconds.

Austin Cindric qualified fifth and Ryan Blaney sixth. NASCAR Xfinity Series regular and part-time Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger qualified seventh. Christopher Bell qualified eighth, Chase Elliott ninth, and Ross Chastain qualified 10th.