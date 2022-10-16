NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano opens round of eight with Vegas win

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 16: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano became the first driver to punch his ticket into the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship four in next month at Phoenix Raceway by winning the South Point Casino 400, the first race of the round of eight, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s win was Logano’s third of the season but his first of the 2022 playoffs.

“We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go! Man, what a great car,” Logano said. “Penske cars were all fast. All of them were really fast today. Oh, man, all you want to do is get to the championship four when the season starts and race for a championship, and we’ve got the team to do it. I don’t see why we can’t win at this point. Things are looking really good for us — awesome Pennzoil Mustang, this bad boy, and man, just a lot of adversity fought through the last 50 laps or so. I thought we were going to win, and then, we kind of fell out and, then, had the tires, and racing Ross was fun. He was doing a good job air-blocking me and just trying to be patient, and eventually, I was like, I’ve got to go here. Just great to win out here in Vegas again, and it means so much getting to the championship.”

With 13-lap newer tires, Logano took second position with nine laps remaining in the 267-lap race and closed on then-leader Ross Chastain. Logano overtook Chastain with three laps to go.

“It hurts to lose like that with just a few laps to go to fresher tires,” Chastain said. “It’s so good to be driving these Trackhouse Racing Chevys for everybody at AdventHealth, Moose Fraternity, Jockey and Worldwide Express. To keep bringing this kind of speed in the playoffs is a dream come true.”

Chastain finished second after leading a race-high 68 laps. Kyle Busch, the lone non-playoff driver inside the top-five finished third. Chase Briscoe finished fourth after going a lap down early in the race, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Logano was the leader before a slow stop during a caution that came out for J.J. Yeley on lap 195. Chastain, meanwhile, got off pit road first for the lead.

The yellow flag waved three more times in the remaining 40 laps of the race for a total of eight cautions, including one for Ryan Blaney with 40 laps to go. Blaney was running third when he spun and hit the wall. Before the incident, he led 39 laps.

Busch’s left-front wheel came off after his first pit stop during the caution while Justin Haley got off pit road first with a two-tire stop.

Logano made a final pit stop during the next caution for a Daniel Suarez spin with 27 laps to go and restarted 13th. Haley continued up front with Briscoe in second.

Briscoe took the lead just before the final caution for Landon Cassill with 21 laps to go, but on the final restart with 16 laps remaining, Chastain took the lead.

“We weren’t the greatest at the start of the race, and obviously, it didn’t really matter there at the end. We put ourselves in position, and I wish that when I was running second and Justin was in the lead, that run would have gone to the end,” Briscoe said. “I feel like I was probably going to get by him in the next five laps. We had such a big gap compared to everyone else. Nobody else had tires. We were all on equal tires. On that last restart, I just didn’t get the job done. The 31 stalled me out and let Ross put us three wide, which put me in a really bad spot into three. When you give up the lead, you are kind of just stuck. Who knows? Those guys were coming on tires and I doubt I would have been able to hold them off, but I would have felt better about it if I had the opportunity. We kept ourselves in the ballgame and still have a lot of work to do, but we still have a chance. We are running the best we have all year long, and that is about all you can ask for.”

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. won the 80-lap opening stage after taking the lead from Suarez on lap 57. The stage ended under caution because of a Busch spin on lap 78.

Pole sitter Tyler Reddick led early, but lost the position to fellow front-row starter Austin Cindric on lap 34, just before a cycle of green-flag pit stops. After pitting early in the cycle, Suarez and Wallace were first and second in the running order when the cycle completed on lap 42.

Soon after his stage win, Wallace exited the race after wrecking with Kyle Larson on lap 95. Playoff driver Christopher Bell also was collected. Wallace blamed Larson for initial contact before what appeared to be a retaliatory move by Wallace. After the incident, Wallace approached Larson with a few shoves.

“He (Larson) knows. He knows what he did was wrong,” Wallace said. “He wanted to question what I was doing, and he never cleared me. I just hate it for our team. Our McDonalds Toyota Camry was super solid – just needed to find a little bit on the short run and get the balance where we needed it. It would have been like Kansas, and now the car is junk.”

Afterward, Larson acknowledged Wallace had good reason to be upset by the initial contact but considered Wallace’s seemingly retaliatory move a mistake.

“No, it didn’t surprise me. I, obviously, made an aggressive move into (turn) three, got in low, got loose and chased it up a bit,” Larson said. “He (Wallace) got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated. It is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration, and he retaliated.”

All three drivers involved in the incident fell out of the race.

“Just the 23, Bubba, got run into the wall and, obviously, retaliation on his side. We got the short end of the stick,” Bell said.

Blaney won the 85-lap second stage after taking the lead from Chastain on lap 129. Team Penske was one-two at the end of stage two with Blaney’s teammate Logano in second.

Trackhouse teammates Suarez and Chastain took first and second on the lap-86 restart for stage two. Hamlin got off pit road first with a two-tire pit stop during the Wallace/Larson/Bell caution, but Suarez retook the lead just before the yellow flag waved, again, for a Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spin on the lap-103 restart.

When the race restarted, again, on lap 108, Chastain took second from Hamlin and, then, the lead from Suarez.

After his two-tire stop, Hamlin was able to remain in the top, running fifth at stage-end.

Logano got off pit road first after stage two, and when the race restarted, Blaney took second for a Penske one-two early in the final stage.

The second half of the top-10 of the race finishing order was comprised entirely of non-playoff drivers. Finishing sixth through 10th were Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Erik Jones, A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Dillon.

Playoff drivers outside the top-10 at the checkered flag included William Byron in 13th, Chase Elliott in 21st, Blaney 28th and Bell 34th.