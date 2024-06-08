NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano takes Sonoma pole

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – MARCH 31: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, waves to fans as he walks onstage during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway on March 31, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano claimed the pole for Sunday’s Toyota / Save Mart 350 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway with a 73.273-second/97.771 mph lap in the second and final round of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday. It’s Logano’s third pole of 2024. It’s also his second pole at Sonoma but his first there since 2011.

“We got ourselves a pole on a road course,” Logano said. “It was an intense lap out there. You’re just on a ragged edge the whole time.”

Tyler Reddick prevented a Team Penske front-row sweep by qualifying second, ahead of Logano’s teammate, Ryan Blaney, the third qualifier.

“It’s nice to see the Penske cars running good again and the Fords, as well,” Logano said. “I’m proud of my team. We made a lot of changes overnight. It’s nice to have had practice (on Friday), and you can go back and think about it overnight.

Reddick was fastest among group A drivers in the opening round of qualifying Saturday with a 73.515-second/97.450 mph lap.

Chase Elliott qualified fourth in round two after posting the fastest lap — 73.345 seconds/97.675 mph — among group B drivers in round two.

All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers advanced to the second round of qualifying, three of them from group B. Elliott’s teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron qualified fifth and sixth. The other Hendrick driver, Alex Bowman, qualified eighth.

Larson’s top-five in round two came on a second attempt in the round after getting into a tire barrier earlier in the round.

The two advancers from group B not from the Hendrick camp were Trackhouse Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Ross Chastain. Suarez qualified seventh in round two and Chastain ninth.

Ty Gibbs rounded out the top-10 in qualifying.