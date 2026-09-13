NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano takes WWT pole

MADISON, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 12: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at WWT Raceway on September 12, 2026 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Amy Kontras/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joey Logano ran a 32.817-second/137.124 mph lap around World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis during NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday to claim the pole for Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. Logano’s lap was the only qualifying lap under 33 seconds and over 137 mph.

“This is a race track we had circled, knowing we need to capitalize on it,” Logano said. “We need to score max points here, and starting up front will help that, for sure. Just gotta manage the strategy. We definitely have a fast car, though. In race trim, it’s really good, short run and long run. Obviously, qualifying was spectacular. I even felt like my lap was average.”

Kyle Larson qualified second. Logano’s Team Penske teammates Joey Logano qualified third, and Joe Gibbs Racing duo Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top-five in qualifying.

Chase drivers swept the top-10 in qualifying. The worst qualifying Chase drivers was William Byron in 24th.

Blaney was fastest in the preceding qualifying session, recording the fastest single lap and best 10-consecutive-lap average.