NASCAR Cup: Josh Berry back in No. 42 at Daytona

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will drive the No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in the Coke Zero 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on Aug. 25. The Daytona race is the final event of the 2023 Cup Series regular season. A driver(s) announcement for the 10-race playoffs has not been made.

The No. 42 seat became vacant upon the indefinite suspension of Noah Gragson by NASCAR ahead of the Aug. 6 race at Michigan International Speedway as a result of Gragson liking a racially insensitive meme relating to the death of George Floyd. Gragson has since requested to be released from his contract with Legacy.

Berry drove the No. 42 at MIS. He would up 34th after a crash. Mike Rockenfeller was the driver the following week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and will be in the No. 42, again, Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International.

“I can’t thank everyone at Legacy Motor Club enough for giving me the opportunity to drive the No. 42 again next weekend at Daytona,” Berry said. “I haven’t driven these cars on a superspeedway yet, but I’ve got great teammates in Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson that I can lean on throughout the week to be up to speed for Saturday night.”

Berry has been a substitute driver in nine Cup Series races this year, mostly with Hendrick Motorsports, first, for Chase Elliott and, then, Alex Bowman. He has three top-10 finishes, including a career-best finish of second at Richmond (Va.) Raceway as Elliott’s sub in the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet.

Berry is a five-time winner in 84 Xfinity Series races, mostly with JR Motorsports. He is in his second season of full-time Xfinity competition with JRM.

“We appreciate the cooperation of JR Motorsports and look forward to Josh driving the No. 42 Chevy at Daytona,” Legacy Motor Club Vice President of Race Operations Joey Cohen said. “Josh stepped in at Michigan and fit in great with the team. He understands the need to work together at superspeedways as a teammate and can help Legacy M.C. have a solid points day and contest for the win.”

Berry will be a full-time driver in the Cup Series next year, as he already has been announced as the driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford upon the retirement of Kevin Harvick at the end of the 2023 season.

