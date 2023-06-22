NASCAR Cup: Josh Berry joins SHR for 2024

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Berry will replace the retiring Kevin Harvick behind the wheel of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, SHR announced Wednesday. According to SHR co-owner Tony Stewart, the deal with Berry is a multi-year one.

“We’re incredibly proud to have Josh Berry begin the next chapter of his racing career in our No. 4 Ford Mustang,” Stewart said. “Kevin Harvick has obviously set a very high bar, but Josh brings maturity, experience and, above all, a winning record to Stewart-Haas Racing. He is the right driver, at the right time, for the No. 4 team and our organization.”

Harvick has been the driver of the No. 4 SHR entry since 2014 after a move from Richard Childress Racing. He won the 2014 Cup title and claimed 37 of his 60-career Cup race wins since joining the No. 4 team. He announced prior to the start of the 2023 season that this year would be his last as a full-time Cup Series driver.

“I can’t imagine a better opportunity for me – to get in a car that’s been as successful and iconic as the No. 4,” Berry said. “Kevin is a future NASCAR Hall of Famer, and it’s going to be a challenge trying to come after someone so successful. But I know I’m going to have an amazing group of people around me, led by Rodney Childers, to where we can hit the ground running.”

Rodney Childers, Harvick’s longtime crew chief, will remain on the No. 4 team to be Berry’s crew chief next year.

Berry is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series driver for JR Motorsports but has made eight Cup Series starts this year as a substitute driver for Hendrick Motorsports, first, for Chase Elliott and, then, for Alex Bowman. He posted a best finish of second at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and has three top-10 finishes.

Berry also has five-career Xfinity Series wins in 76-career starts and is in his second year of full-time competition in that series.

“Josh Berry has proven himself in the Xfinity Series and this year showed how quickly he can adapt to the cars and the level of competition in the NASCAR Cup Series,” SHR Chief Competition Officer Greg Zipadelli said. “He’ll be a rookie in our race car next year, but he drives like a veteran. He puts in the work to ensure that he’s always ready for the opportunities that come his way, and we’re very happy that his next opportunity is with Stewart-Haas Racing.”