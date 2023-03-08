NASCAR Cup: Josh Berry, Jordan Taylor sub for Chase Elliott

By AMANDA VINCENT

Hendrick Motorsports has tasked NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Josh Berry and road-course racing ace Jordan Taylor with substituting for the injured Chase Elliott behind the wheel of the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series. Elliott broke his left tibia in a snowboarding accident in Colorado on March 3.

Elliott underwent a three-hour surgical procedure March third and began rehabilitation Monday. Hendrick Motorsports has requested a waiver from NASCAR to keep Elliott playoff eligible. A decision from NASCAR is expected upon Elliott’s medical clearance to return to racing.

Berry, who drives for the Dale Earnhardt Jr.-owned JR Motorsports, substituted for Elliott in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He finished 29th after a mechanical issue. The Vegas race was Berry’s third-career Cup Series start.

Berry will continue to drive the No. 9 in oval Cup Series races, while Taylor is expected to drive the car on the road course of Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on March 26. It will be Taylor’s Cup Series debut.

The COTA race likely will be the only road-course race Elliott will miss. The second road-course race on the Cup schedule isn’t until June 11 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.

Taylor is a regular in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. He will be part of the driver lineup for Garage 56, a 24 Hours of Le Mans entry similar to NASCAR’s Next Gen car that will be fielded through a partnership between NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet and Goodyear.

“We’re focused on getting Chase back to 100 percent, so we’ll take however much time is necessary and make sure he has the best resources available,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said. “Josh was impressive this weekend under difficult circumstances, and we look forward to having him drive the oval tracks until Chase is able to return. Jordan is a world-class road racer and has recently been working with our Garage 56 team preparing for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. He’ll be able to step in and do a great job at COTA.”

