NASCAR Cup: Josh Berry wins Open at North Wilkesboro

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Berry won the 100-lap, 16-driver NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway on Sunday evening to advance to the NASCAR All-Star Race, later Sunday evening at North Wilkesboro. Ty Gibbs also advanced to the main event by holding off Aric Almirola in the closing laps to finish second in the Open, and Noah advanced from the Open to the All-Star Race by virtue of an online fan vote.

Gibbs started the Open on the pole and Berry alongside on the front row. Gibbs led until a lap-40 competition, but Berry beat him off pit road during the yellow flag to take the lead.

Two more cautions came in close succession — on lap 50 for Todd Gilliland, Gragson, Ryan Newman and Chandler Smith and, then, on the lap-57 restart for Justin Haley and Michael McDowell.

Gibbs retook the lead from Berry on lap68, but 10 laps later, the lapped McDowell, who blamed Gibbs for his incident with Haley, held up Gibbs, assisting Berry in retaking the lead.

“He just drove me all the way through the corner and into the 31 (Haley) and wrecked both of us,” McDowell said of Gibbs. “He gets away with way more than he should.”

Ryan Preece and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five in the Open. Gragson finished seventh.