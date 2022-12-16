NASCAR Cup: Josh Bilicki joins Live Fast for partial schedule

By AMANDA VINCENT

Josh Bilicki will run a partial NASCAR Cup Series schedule with the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet team in 2023. He’ll make his debut with the team on March 26 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

“I am so happy to have the opportunity to join Live Fast Motorsports for the 2023 season and to, once again, represent the Zeigler Auto Group,” Bilicki said. “The Zeigler team has become like family to me, and I have driven for BJ McLeod in the past in the NASCAR Xnity Series, so this felt like a very natural fit for all parties. I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity and can’t wait to get to work.”

Bilicki’s schedule with Live Fast also will include the inaugural race on the Chicago street course July 2, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 6 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 13.

Bilicki has raced, at least on a part-time basis, in the Cup Series since 2017, running the full schedule in 2021. He contested 16 races with Spire Motorsports in 2022. In 87-career starts, Bilicki posted a career-best finish of 10th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2021.

“Live Fast Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Josh Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group to the team in 2023,” a statement from Live Fast Motorsports read. “Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group share a strong relationship, and we look forward to teaming up and becoming a part of that for multiple races next season. With Bilicki’s great talent behind the wheel and our new ECR motor program, we look forward to continued growth in 2023.”

