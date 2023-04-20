NASCAR Cup: Justin Alexander fill-in crew chief for Austin Dillon

By AMANDA VINCENT

The weekly roster for the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet team of Austin Dillon in the NASCAR Cup Series lists Justin Alexander as crew chief for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Alexander would be a fill-in crew chief for the suspended Keith Rodden.

Rodden was suspended by NASCAR for two races, beginning with the Talladega race, after a teardown inspection at the NASCAR Research and Development Center following the April 16 race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway revealed illegal underwing mounting/assembly hardware. RCR is appealing the penalties that also include a $75,000 fine and deductions of 60 owner and driver points and five playoff points.

“We are disappointed in the penalty that NASCAR issued to Richard Childress Racing following the recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway and plan to go through the appeal process,” a statement from RCR on Wednesday read.

Because of the plan to appeal, RCR had the option of deferring Rodden’s suspension until the appeal is heard by the National Motorsports Appeals Panel but has, apparently, opted not to exercise that option.

Alexander was a Cup Series crew chief with RCR, at least on a part-time basis, between 2014 and 2022. He was full-time crew chief for Dillon from 2020 through 2022 and in 2018. He has four wins as a Cup Series crew chief, all with Dillon, most recently in 2022 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

